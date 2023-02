We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A new survey found that 47% of Americans have one unused gift card, voucher, or store credit, totaling $21 billion nationwide, with the average person having $175 in such unused funds. What do you think?

“What a waste of so many thoughtless gifts.” Lamar Headen, Deregulator

“How else do people expect someone to save for retirement?” Eric Borreguero, Unemployed