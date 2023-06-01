A beluga whale that turned up in Norway wearing a harness in 2019, prompting speculation it was a spy trained by the Russian navy, has reappeared off Sweden’s coast. What do you think?
“My God, who knows what clicks and whistle noises it sent back to Moscow?”
Vishal Spackler, Briefcase Designer
“It’s in Pixar’s hands now.”
Denise Kaiser, Parade Router
“I can’t even train my cat to shred confidential documents.”
Owen Hockings, Calligraphy Coach