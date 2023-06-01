A beluga whale that turned up in Norway wearing a harness in 2019, prompting speculation it was a spy trained by the Russian navy, has reappeared off Sweden’s coast. What do you think?

“My God, who knows w hat clicks and whistle noises it sent back to Moscow?” Vishal Spackler, Briefcase Designer

“It’s in Pixar’s hands now.” Denise Kaiser, Parade Router

Advertisement