DENVER—After local woman Ruby Johnson filed a lawsuit claiming police had conducted an illegal search when they entered her home by mistake earlier this year, a Denver SWAT team broke down a door with a battering ram Tuesday to apologize for the previous botched raid. “Put your hands on the back of your head and come out where we can see you well enough to say we’re sorry!” Detective Gary Staab said over a loudspeaker as he tossed a stun grenade through a window and led a dozen heavily armed officers through a back entrance, ordering men with laser-sighted rifles to clear the rooms one by one so the location could be secured for an expression of remorse. “You will be subdued and made to comply as we search this place from top to bottom for a suitable location to leave our apology card and gift bag. We have the house surrounded, and if we cannot make amends, we will be forced to open fire!” At press time, the SWAT team reportedly realized they had again made a mistake, accidentally storming the home of a woman who lived a few doors down from Johnson.