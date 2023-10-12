Sweating Menopausal Mother Straight Up Takes Off Shirt During Dinner

VALDOSTA, GA—In a move that caused several family members to stare with their jaws agape, household sources confirmed Thursday that sweaty, menopausal mother Lisa Kessler straight up took her shirt off during dinner. “I know her body is changing, but wow, I did not expect her to take off her shirt, toss it into the corner, and eat the rest of her dinner topless,” said Kessler’s daughter Jenna, who added that the flushed, blotchy 51-year-old had spent several minutes prior moaning, fanning herself with a napkin, and repeatedly mentioning that it was “a little hot in here.” “I could tell that she was uncomfortable, but I assumed the most she would do was unfasten a few buttons or splash some water on her face. Now, we’re 30 minutes into dinner, and she’s just sitting there eating a salad with nothing but a bra on. I guess it’s still better than her crying.” At press time, Kessler’s daughter told reporters the family was further disturbed after their menopausal mother full-on picked up a pitcher of ice water from the table and dumped it over her head.