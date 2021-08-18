When Nintendo released the Switch in 2017, its seamless ability to be played as a handheld utterly redefined how we thought about consoles. But it looks like Nintendo’s dominance as the premier hybrid console maker might be coming to an end with Microsoft’s reveal today of a new 40-foot extension cord for the Xbox.

Could this be the Switch killer we’ve all been waiting for?

In a blockbuster keynote presentation, Phil Spencer, the h ead of g aming at Microsoft, announced the X-Cord, a 125- volt cable that will allow Xbox owners to use their Series X or Series S wherever they want within a 40- foot radius. Now, gamers can seamlessly play their favorite console exclusives like Halo Infinite or Forza Motorsport 8 from their kitchen, back porch, or even their car, so long as it’s parked within 40 feet of their home. Suffice it to say, Nintendo fanboys must be quaking in their boots right about now.

And as much as we love the Switch, we gotta admit, Microsoft is ushering in a whole new chapter of mobile gaming with the three-pronged orange safety cord, especially since Spencer clarified that users can string together multiple X-Cords, thus putting no limit how far gamers travel. Just think about it: You could be halfway across town, sitting in your office, or even out to lunch at a restaurant, and the only thing holding you back will be thousands of feet of extension cord trailing back to your house!



Looks like the console wars just got a whole lot more intense.

Of course, Nintendo can always take pride in being the first mover when it comes to revolutionizing on-the-go gaming, but the X-Cord certainly makes owning a Switch feel a whole lot less special. And with a suggested retail price of $79.99, we can expect them to be flying off the shelves when they’re released next month.

One thing’s for sure: We’ll definitely be placing a pre-order for one of these bad boys as soon as possible.