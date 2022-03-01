Switzerland has announced that it will forego its commitment to “Swiss neutrality” in favor of adopting sanctions against Russia, freezing financial assets of several Russian oligarchs and closing airspace to flights from Russia. What do you think?

“I prefer to keep p olitics out of international relations.” Troy Dahiya, Unemployed

Advertisement

“It takes a lot of guts to come out and publicly condemn the country everyone else has already condemned.” Elisabeth Kofman, Bot Programmer