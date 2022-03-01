Switzerland has announced that it will forego its commitment to “Swiss neutrality” in favor of adopting sanctions against Russia, freezing financial assets of several Russian oligarchs and closing airspace to flights from Russia. What do you think?
“I prefer to keep politics out of international relations.”
Troy Dahiya, Unemployed
Advertisement
“It takes a lot of guts to come out and publicly condemn the country everyone else has already condemned.”
Elisabeth Kofman, Bot Programmer
“They could still remain neutral if they impose an equal amount of sanctions on Ukraine as well.”
Lucian Maidre, Mental Hygienist