LOS ANGELES—Witnessing what he saw as a gross display of blatantly aggrandizing behavior, local concertgoer Jeff Graham confirmed Monday that the sycophantic backup singers on stage were just mindlessly parroting whatever the lead singer said. “These people are nothing but yes men, echoing anything that guy in the front says without challenging him on any of it,” said Graham of the three performers huddled together behind the lead singer on stage, whom he criticized for not contributing any new or original opinions to the ongoing discussion. “Sometimes he hasn’t even finished his thought before they’re chiming in, and it’s, like, stop, really take in what is being said and think critically about your response before engaging. It’s like their whole job is to stand there and continually hammer home whatever points he spews out. And let’s consider the source—this man is a mess right now, heartbroken, going on and on about drowning his sorrows at a bar. At this point, they’re enabling him. They’re even dressed alike, for crying out loud.” At press time, Graham was overheard shouting out a request for those on stage to read more in order to get a sense of who they are as individuals.

