Taco Bell Ad Urges Customers To Consider Whether They Actually Interested In Trying Beefy 5-Layer Burrito

IRVINE, CA—Ambivalently promoting the menu item in a media campaign that launched Friday, a new Taco Bell ad urges customers to consider whether they are actually interested in trying the fast food restaurant’s Beefy 5-Layer Burrito. “Look, our goal at Taco Bell is to hawk whatever slop is gonna make us a buck, but it’s up to you to exercise some goddamn responsibility and decide if this is really something you want to put in your body,” a voiceover in the TV commercial says, chastising the viewers for allowing their dietary choices to be influenced by a pair of dancing actors performing a rap about adding condiments such as Creamy Jalapeño, Avocado Ranch, or Lava Sauce to one’s burrito. “It’s an ad, so of course we’re going to tell you the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito is ‘mouthwatering,’ ‘to die for,’ and all that shit. Did you ever consider that maybe—just maybe—a little fucking self-discipline might be called for in this situation? Jesus Christ, don’t be pathetic.” The commercial went on to stress that Taco Bell depended on its customers to be a check on its “terrifying power” to “just wrap whatever the hell we want in a tortilla and watch people shove it down their throats.”