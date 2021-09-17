Taco Bell is testing a 30-day subscription service in which subscribers pay $5 to $10 a month for a Taco Lovers Pass that allows them one taco a day. What do you think?
“Finally, a program to help me cut down on the amount of Taco Bell I eat every day.”
Kato Quesenberry, Moxie Tester
Advertisement
“Sadly, I think I’d still need to supplement my diet with additional food.”
Justin Uhler, Applause Coach
“Great way to attract people who’ve heard of Taco Bell but aren’t quite sure what it’s all about.”
Glenda DeNunzio, Chair Stacker