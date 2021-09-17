Taco Bell is testing a 30-day subscription service in which subscribers pay $5 to $10 a month for a Taco Lovers Pass that allows them one taco a day. What do you think?

“Finally, a program to help me cut down on the amount of Taco Bell I eat every day. ” Kato Quesenberry, Moxie Tester

“Sadly, I think I’d still need to supplement my diet with additional food.” Justin Uhler, Applause Coach