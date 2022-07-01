Taco Bell is testing new menu items, the Big Cheez-It Tostada and Big Cheez-It Crunch Wrap Supreme, which both feature an oversized Cheez-It cracker 16 times the size of a regular Cheez-It, in the hopes of replicating the success of the restaurant’s Dorito shells. What do you think?
“Wow, my two favorite things put together: the Kellogg Company and Yum! Brands Inc.”
Minda Farrar, Recordkeeper
“This is wrong. God made Cheez-Its a certain size for a reason.”
Jeffrey Leeds, Sand Grinder
“Reminds me of the oversized Cheez-Its my abuela used to make.”
Leon Baxter, Nudity Advocate
