The Taliban has requested to address the annual United Nations General Assembly’s meeting of world leaders, raising questions over who should represent Afghanistan in the organization with many Taliban interim ministers still on the UN’s blacklist of terrorists. What do you think?

“It’d be nice to finally hear what these guys are all about.” Reginald Irving, Personal Groomer

“Maybe they can just have the terrorist ones wait outside?” Beatrice Osborn, Garage Sale Appraiser