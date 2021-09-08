KABUL, AFGHANISTAN—Drawing prompt backlash from activists for a complete lack of representation in leadership, the Taliban came under fire Wednesday for failing to include a diverse array of extremist perspectives in their government. “What sort of message is the Taliban sending to young extremists around the globe when they don’t include a single Hindu n ationalist or Proud Boy in their cabinet?” said far-right activist Bruce Connors, bemoaning the myopic leadership that had led the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to entirely exclude KKK Grand Dragons and neo-Nazis from their newly established caliphate. “Where are the Tamil militants? How about some Buddhist extremists from Myanmar? Without a truly diverse range of white supremacists and ethno-nationalists, this governm ent is only going to narrowly serve the interests of jihadists at the expense of millions of other murderous bigots worldwide” Connors added that he found the situation especially disappointing because the Taliban could find so much common ground with organizations like the Aryan Nation.