American Voices

Tampa Wastewater Reservoir On Brink Of Collapse

Hundreds were ordered to evacuate the Tampa Bay area due to a wastewater reservoir on the brink of collapse that could unleash 340 million gallons in a possible 20-foot high wall of water containing fertilizer runoff. What do you think?

“I’m glad my Florida spring break ended before I had to face a dire health risk.”

Edmund Green • Terrazzo Mixer

“Surf’s up!”

Jackie Hudson • Contact Tracer

“Oh no, nearby towns are also at risk of their area being flooded with evacuating Tampa Bay residents.”

Hunter Malone • Systems Analyst