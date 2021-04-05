Tampa Wastewater Reservoir On Brink Of Collapse

Hundreds were ordered to evacuate the Tampa Bay area due to a wastewater reservoir on the brink of collapse that could unleash 340 million gallons in a possible 20-foot high wall of water containing fertilizer runoff. What do you think?

“I’m glad my Florida spri ng break ended before I had to face a dire health risk.” Edmund Green • Terrazzo Mixer

“Surf’s up!” Jackie Hudson • Contact Tracer