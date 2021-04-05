Tampa Wastewater Reservoir On Brink Of Collapse

Hundreds were ordered to evacuate the Tampa Bay area due to a wastewater reservoir on the brink of collapse that could unleash 340 million gallons in a possible 20-foot high wall of water containing fertilizer runoff. What do you think?
“I’m glad my Florida spring break ended before I had to face a dire health risk.”
Edmund Green • Terrazzo Mixer
Advertisement
“Surf’s up!”
Jackie Hudson • Contact Tracer
“Oh no, nearby towns are also at risk of their area being flooded with evacuating Tampa Bay residents.”
Hunter Malone • Systems Analyst