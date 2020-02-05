America's Finest News Source.
The Topical

Tampax CEO Refuses To Resign Amidst Allegations That He Doesn’t Know What A Period Is

Many within the company are claiming that Tampax CEO Edward Brooks does not know what a period is. Does he know what a period is?

The Topical is presented by Cash App, the #1 finance app in the app store. Download Cash App in the App Store or Google Play Store and use the promo code TOPICAL today! Not only will you get $10 but Cash App will send $10 to Earthjustice, a non-profit dedicated to litigating environmental issues.

You can find The Topical on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

