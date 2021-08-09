Target has announced it will cover the cost of tuition, fees, and textbooks for part- and full-time employees who pursue a qualifying undergraduate degree at select institutions in a bid to attract workers in a competitive labor market. What do you think?
“I don’t know, a well-educated workforce sounds like trouble to me.”
Brandon Carroll, Avant Garde Litigator
“Seems a lot easier than raising wages.”
Trish Taseer, Sleepover Planner
“Why not just build a Target University and cut out the middleman?”
Rolando McCallion, Knitting Coach