American Voices

Tasmanian Devils Reintroduced To Australian Mainland

Opinion

Conservationists are reintroducing Tasmanian devils to the Australian mainland nearly 3,000 years after the carnivorous marsupials were essentially wiped out by dingoes, humans, and severe dry weather. What do you think?

“Cool, they’re at the top of my list of animals I want to get attacked by.”

Gary Hicks • Tandem Bicyclist

“I hope they have steps in place to help them readjust to life on the outside.”

Rebecca Fletcher • Bonfire Expert

“If I know Tasmanian devils the way I think I do, they’re probably gonna blow this opportunity immediately.”

Andrew Tresan • Expert Witness

