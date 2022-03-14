This tax season, don’t get overcharged like a poor person and swindled out of your hard-earned money. Here are the biggest tax loopholes that the IRS doesn’t want you to know about.
Ghost Child Tax Credit
Ghost Child Tax Credit
Despite being born in the 19th century, any creepy kids who haunt your home and are forever trapped in prepubescence may still be claimed as dependents.
Lying
Lying
Remember, the IRS has no way of confirming what you owe. If they had this information, they would just send everyone a bill instead of subjecting Americans to a costly and time-consuming tax-filing process.
Deduction Deduction
Deduction Deduction
You can deduct an additional $1,000 for every other deduction you make.
Switzerland
Switzerland
The IRS would strongly prefer that all U.S. taxpayers remain completely unaware of Switzerland’s existence.
Become A Senator And Lobby Against Tax Reform
Become A Senator And Lobby Against Tax Reform
If you really want to stick it to the IRS, then it’s recommended you dedicate yourself to winning a Senate seat and lobbying against any tax reform.
File From An Airport Cinnabon
File From An Airport Cinnabon
These stateless regions have incredible autonomy to create their own tax and regulatory systems.
The Konami Code
The Konami Code
A simple internal command built into the IRS website resets your account to zero; however, use it with caution, as it does summon the final boss, Charles P. Rettig, 49th commissioner of the IRS.
Give One Of Your Kids To An Understaffed Business
Give One Of Your Kids To An Understaffed Business
While some might claim this is child labor, the IRS would call it a charitable donation.
Mule Energy Credit
Mule Energy Credit
Deduct up to 15% on what you spend to power your home via mules or donkeys on treadmills.
Claiming Self-Defense
Claiming Self-Defense
If it works to get out of murder, it can probably work for tax evasion.
Leaving
Leaving
Not many people know that the IRS’s jurisdiction only covers about 1.8% of the globe.
Charitable Intentions Deduction
Charitable Intentions Deduction
Individuals can include this deduction if they totally meant to contribute cash to qualifying charities, but never got around to it.
Not My Child Tax Credit
Not My Child Tax Credit
It takes a village to raise a child. Claim any kid from the neighborhood as a dependent and get up to $2,000 back.
Listing ‘Money Launderer’ As Your Career
Listing ‘Money Launderer’ As Your Career
The IRS would never stand in the way of such a lucrative business.
The Stapler Deduction
The Stapler Deduction
Anyone who has purchased, used, or looked at a stapler for work is entitled to a $150,000 deduction.
Buying IRS Swag
Buying IRS Swag
Every $50 spent on merch at IRS.gov comes with $5 off next year’s taxes.
Marriage
Marriage
The suckers down at the government are betting that you’ll never find true love and settle down to file jointly and save money.
If You Die You Can Deduct Your Funeral Expenses
If You Die You Can Deduct Your Funeral Expenses
You’ll really feel the savings next year.
Getting Overwhelmed And Simply Not Doing Your Taxes
Getting Overwhelmed And Simply Not Doing Your Taxes
This loophole works best if you’re a billionaire.
As An American Sovereign Citizen, You Don’t EVER Have To Pay Taxes!!!
As An American Sovereign Citizen, You Don’t EVER Have To Pay Taxes!!!
Surprisingly, the IRS actually recognizes that income taxes are TOTALLY UNCONSTITUTIONAL and therefore TOTALLY INVALID!!