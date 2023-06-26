Taylor Swift Asks That Fans Not Attack Her Exes Unless They Can Fully Commit To Finishing The Job

MINNEAPOLIS—Addressing the online trolling of her former partners ahead of the release of her next rerecorded album, Speak Now, Taylor Swift reportedly took a moment Saturday night during a performance of her Eras tour to ask her fans not to attack her exes unless they can fully commit to finishing the job. “As we lead up to this album coming out, I would like to request that all of you either put up or shut up and finally see your threats against my former lovers through to the end,” said Swift, explaining that she doesn’t need fans to defend her against anything that happened in her past relationships unless there’s a dead body on her porch when it’s all said and done. “Unless you’re actually going to put John Mayer’s head on a stake, stop posting about it; I want results. If you’re not willing to get your hands dirty and risk serving 30 years to life, I don’t want to see your weak-ass comments on one of their Instagram photos.” Taylor added that she would also settle for a severed penis delivered to her door, but words were pointless.

