American Voices

Taylor Swift Concert Causes 2.3-Magnitude Earthquake In Seattle

A recent Taylor Swift concert in downtown Seattle shook the ground so hard, it registered signals on a nearby seismometer roughly equivalent to a 2.3-magnitude earthquake. What do you think?

“I put my go-bag together as soon as I heard she was coming to town.”

Sandy Kruss, Shop Steward

“Let this be a warning to other cities who displease Swift.”

Alan Hayes, Unemployed

“Hopefully, technological advancements will allow us to better predict Taylor Swift concerts.”

Lionel Tlhapi, Urban Forester