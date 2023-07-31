Taylor Swift Concert Causes 2.3-Magnitude Earthquake In Seattle

A recent Taylor Swift concert in downtown Seattle shook the ground so hard, it registered signals on a nearby seismometer roughly equivalent to a 2.3-magnitude earthquake. What do you think?
“I put my go-bag together as soon as I heard she was coming to town.”
Sandy Kruss, Shop Steward
“Let this be a warning to other cities who displease Swift.”
Alan Hayes, Unemployed
“Hopefully, technological advancements will allow us to better predict Taylor Swift concerts.”
Lionel Tlhapi, Urban Forester