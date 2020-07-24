Taylor Swift Drops Surprise Album

Taylor Swift released her eighth album, Folklore, in a surprise midnight release on Thursday, announcing on social media that she wrote the songs during lockdown and in collaboration with Bon Iver, The National, and Jack Antonoff. What do you think?
“Oh, okay. This must explain why she hadn’t responded to my DMs.”
Harrison DiCicco, Unemployed
“Well, I hope she wore a mask during recording.”
Guy Danner, Jar Maker
“This is making me self-conscious that I haven’t released an album with Bon Iver during quarantine.”
Jennifer Horn, Used Car Designer