While over 14 million people attempted to buy Taylor Swift tickets, only 2.4 million were actually sold. The Onion asked Swifties how they managed to snag tickets to the Eras Tour, and this is what they said.

Shannon Engelhardt, Interior Designer

Image for article titled Taylor Swift Fans Explain How They Got Tickets To The Eras Tour

“It’s possible I killed someone? I blacked out listening to ‘Shake It Off’ and woke up with two bloody tickets.”

Scott Swift, Stock Broker

Image for article titled Taylor Swift Fans Explain How They Got Tickets To The Eras Tour

“Since Taylor’s my daughter, she gave me a code that entered me into a lottery that eventually scored me two seats 30 rows apart at $18,000 each.”

Fred Wilson, Podiatrist

Image for article titled Taylor Swift Fans Explain How They Got Tickets To The Eras Tour

“My lawyers have advised me not to discuss this pending the outcome of the trial.”

Jenna Fluman, Actuary

Image for article titled Taylor Swift Fans Explain How They Got Tickets To The Eras Tour

“Oh fuck, I thought I got Sugar Ray tickets. Fuck fuck fuck.”

Melanie Driggs, Waitress

Image for article titled Taylor Swift Fans Explain How They Got Tickets To The Eras Tour

“So many are dead. So, so many. But I got to hear ‘Cruel Summer’ live, so it was worth it.”

Haim, Band

Image for article titled Taylor Swift Fans Explain How They Got Tickets To The Eras Tour

“Since we’re opening for her, she generously offered to let the three of us split one.”

Maya Gulati, Public Relations

Image for article titled Taylor Swift Fans Explain How They Got Tickets To The Eras Tour

“I’ve been camping out overnight at Ticketmaster HQ since they announced—when do they drop?”

Stanley Nagut, Bricklayer

Image for article titled Taylor Swift Fans Explain How They Got Tickets To The Eras Tour

“You can get anything from a celebrity if you’ve dug up enough dirt on their powdered heroin addiction.”

Stephen Tran, Hotel Concierge

Image for article titled Taylor Swift Fans Explain How They Got Tickets To The Eras Tour

“I just emailed her at TaylorSwiftMusic@gmail.com and asked, and she sent me four free tickets.”

Grace Horne, Nurse

Image for article titled Taylor Swift Fans Explain How They Got Tickets To The Eras Tour

“Super fast internet connection, the reflexes of a cat, and a mountain of cocaine.”

Mike Barro, Long-Haul Trucker

Image for article titled Taylor Swift Fans Explain How They Got Tickets To The Eras Tour

“Our last Teamsters contract guaranteed a minimum of four Taylor Swift tickets per year, and they have to be floor seats.”

Ticket Purchasing Bot, Bot

Image for article titled Taylor Swift Fans Explain How They Got Tickets To The Eras Tour

“Just logged on to Ticketmaster, waited my turn, and purchased every single ticket fair and square.”

Cynthia Cobb, Nurse

Image for article titled Taylor Swift Fans Explain How They Got Tickets To The Eras Tour

“I’ve been sleeping in Allegiant Stadium since the tour was announced last November.”

Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation Entertainment

Image for article titled Taylor Swift Fans Explain How They Got Tickets To The Eras Tour

“It was pretty easy, actually.”

Teresa Callahan, Metaphysical Shop Owner

Image for article titled Taylor Swift Fans Explain How They Got Tickets To The Eras Tour

“My coven amped up the blood rituals ahead of the presale.”

Linda Booker, Teacher

Image for article titled Taylor Swift Fans Explain How They Got Tickets To The Eras Tour

“There’s a lot you can get with Austin Swift’s severed pinky.”

Emma Strauss, Designer

Image for article titled Taylor Swift Fans Explain How They Got Tickets To The Eras Tour

“I’ll grab tickets in a couple of weeks if it starts looking like people are really interested in seeing her.”

Gregg Kanter, Attorney

Image for article titled Taylor Swift Fans Explain How They Got Tickets To The Eras Tour

“May God forgive me for what I have done.”

