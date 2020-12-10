Taylor Swift Fans Furious After Artist Excluded From ESPN’s List Of Best NBA Players Of 2020

SCOTTSDALE, AZ—Coordinating to lambast the publication across social media platforms, Taylor Swift fans were reportedly furious Thursday after the artist was excluded from ESPN’s list of the best NBA players of 2020. “This has been one of the most definitive years of Taylor’s entire career—where the hell is she at?” said local fan Brooke Erickson who, along with thousands of others of Swift’s loyal supporters, began tagging the site’s author and editors on Twitter demanding to know why the musician was snubbed. “Taylor Swift is one of the hardest working and most talented people in the industry, and this is how they treat her? I want to know what metrics they’re using. Assist rate? Games played? Hey, how about you play Folklore from start to finish instead and try to tell me you don’t feel something. Who the fuck is Kawhi Leonard? This just shows how irrelevant ESPN has become.” At press time, Erickson added the omission was especially senseless considering Du a Lipa was ranked number nine.



