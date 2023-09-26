Taylor Swift Post Contributes To Record-Breaking Voter Registration Day

A Taylor Swift Instagram post drove record-breaking web traffic to Vote.org last week and helped the site register more than 35,000 new voters on Voter Registration Day, the largest jump since the 2020 general election year. What do you think?
“Kids should be taught from a young age the importance of engaging with Taylor Swift’s Instagram.”
Brandon Stabelli, Systems Analyst
“Don’t worry, nothing a little more redistricting can’t solve.”
Ken Yoshinaka, Pet Namer
“It makes you think about just how badly J.Lo screwed up in 2000.”
Shane Lezama, Energy Cleanser