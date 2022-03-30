Taylor Swift will receive an honorary doctorate of fine arts from New York University during a commencement ceremony at Yankee Stadium where she will address graduates of 2022 as well as those unable to have a ceremony due to the pandemic in 2021 and 2020. What do you think?

“Further proving that paying for a degree is stupid when you can just be a once-in -a-generation talent and get one for free eventually.” Eddie Mosychuk, Jump Rope Coach

Advertisement

“The post-college job market is tough enough without having to compete with Taylor Swift.” Mel Herrala, Postcard Seller