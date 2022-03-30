Taylor Swift will receive an honorary doctorate of fine arts from New York University during a commencement ceremony at Yankee Stadium where she will address graduates of 2022 as well as those unable to have a ceremony due to the pandemic in 2021 and 2020. What do you think?
“Further proving that paying for a degree is stupid when you can just be a once-in-a-generation talent and get one for free eventually.”
Eddie Mosychuk, Jump Rope Coach
Advertisement
“The post-college job market is tough enough without having to compete with Taylor Swift.”
Mel Herrala, Postcard Seller
“Good for her. It’s basically impossible to make it as a country pop singer without a doctorate.”
Kaylyn Johnson, Systems Analyst