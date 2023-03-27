Teacher Claims She Doesn’t Discriminate Between Black Students, Students She Gives A’s To

LARAMIE, WY—Explaining that she made sure to educate in a fair, unbiased way, local teacher Miranda Osness confirmed Monday that she didn’t discriminate between Black students and the students she gave A’s to. “The African American students are just as capable and perform just as well as the students I decide to reward with top grades,” said the eighth-grade teacher, adding that all students have equal opportunity to be rewarded differently by her based solely on her personal preferences. “I don’t really see color, just students that do well and students I hate. Everyone learns at their own pace, of course, so in every classroom, you’ll find there are some students who are excellent, and some students who are Black. It’s important that we have a diverse classroom: Some students are white, some students are Asian, some are Native American, and some get sent to the principal’s office.” At press time, Osness had reportedly begun teaching a lesson on the War of Northern Aggression.