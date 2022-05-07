BROOKLYN, NY—Trying to shrink down on the bench where the girl couldn’t see her, local teacher Sabrina Ionescu was reportedly embarrassed Saturday after a student recognized her working at a second job. “Oh, shit, she’s waving at me,” the seventh-grade history teacher was heard to utter, reportedly hoping that the student would understand that she couldn’t acknowledge her while she was working her after-hours gig as a backup shooting guard for the New York Liberty. “I don’t tell my students about this, but I can’t make ends meet on a teacher’s salary, so I had to get another job. Of course, this one doesn’t fully pay the bills, either, so I’m stuck working both just to keep a roof over my head. Plus, if they find out that I’m also working as a teacher, the Liberty might fire me. I can’t afford to lose either of them.” At press time, sources confirmed Ionescu was trying to surreptitiously return to the Liberty locker room to avoid the student who was walking right toward her.