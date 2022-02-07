COOKEVILLE, TN—In a move to protect students from being indoctrinated against their will with radical left-wing theories, a teacher at the local high school was reportedly fired Monday for breaking Tennessee’s critical race theory laws when she told her students she was Black. “Simply put, we cannot have a teacher in this school system poisoning our children’s minds with her belief that she is a Black woman,” school board president Dale Nevis said of the dismissed educator, adding that she had been warned several times that she was making students in her classes uncomfortable by teaching that there were Black teachers in schools. “Our new laws are clear, because it’s a simple case of student safety. We do not want our teachers doing critical race theory in schools, whether that’s forcing students to h ear evil theories like ‘My parents are Black,’ or whatever the other critical race theories are that are only meant to divide us. Look, this divisive rhetoric, like ‘I am a Black person,’ is making our white students feel like they’re inherently inferior. This is a clear-cut case of reverse racism, and our school board won’t stand for it.” Nevis added that it was frankly a crazy Marxist fantasy that you’d ever see a Black person in a teaching position to begin with.

