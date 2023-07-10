America's Finest News Source.
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
American Voices

Teacher In Italy Fired After Skipping Work For 20 Years

A teacher in Italy who avoided going to work but kept collecting paychecks for over 20 years by using sick leaves, holidays, and permits to attend conferences has finally been fired by her employers. What do you think?

“Some instructors don’t need a classroom to teach us valuable lessons.”

Bruce Martone, Drywall Expert

“God forbid a woman prioritizes self-care.”

Krista Ellis, Correspondence Instigator

“Damn, that’s only five more years of skipping work away from retirement, too.”

Wyatt Braithwaite, Systems Analyst