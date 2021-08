A mathematics teacher at a community college in Baltimore has been sentenced to a year in prison for offering students better grades in exchange for cash, charging $150 for a C grade, $250 for a B, and $500 for an A. What do you think?

“Not to brag, but I can get a ‘C’ for free.” Ahmed Westphalen, Tank Driver

“But it’s a kind of math.” Albertina Stenner, Anti-Gas Masker