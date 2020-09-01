America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Teachers Nationwide Resign, Retire Amidst Coronavirus Chaos

Vol 56 Issue 35Opinion

Across the country, K-12 teachers are leaving the job citing challenges with remote learning as well as concerns about in-person teaching, including in New York State where retirements are up 20% compared to 2019. What do you think?

“From the looks of this year’s kindergartners, I don’t blame them.”

Rosie Gellion, Amateur Luggage Handler

“Luckily, coronavirus is going to reduce the number of students, too, so it works out.”

Tanner Comish, Corporate Survivalist

“First, they don’t want to teach over the internet, then they don’t want to die—make up your minds.”

Norman Fairclough, Sundial Interpreter

