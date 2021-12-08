LONDON—Tearing up while describing the harrowing scene, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, revealed in an interview Tuesday that Ghislaine Maxwell had groomed him to have sex with dozens of teens. “When I got to Epstein’s island, she led me by the hand to a private room where she insisted I have intercourse with underage girl after underage girl,” said Prince Andrew in the bombshell CNN interview, sobbing profusely as he detailed how Maxwell had slowly gained his trust by promising him sexual liaisons with teenagers, only to turn around and betray him by following through on that promise. “She guided me from the very beginning, making me feel comfortable, facilitating my flights to Little St. James, assuring me that it was our little secret, and after it was over, she wouldn’t let me return no matter what I did without an additional surcharge.” Prince Andrew added that he had avoided speaking out earlier due to his terror of facing reprisal from these powerful little girls.

