Tech CEOs Testify Before Congress In Antitrust Hearing

Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai testified before Congress on Wednesday following a year of investigation by the House Antitrust Subcommittee into accusations that the companies’ practices harm consumers and stifle competition. What do you think?

“What’s the big deal? We still have four companies to choose from.” Kate Murney • Unemployed

“So hypocritical when just one Congress monopolizes all the federal lawmaking.” David Beacher • Envelope Embosser