America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Tech CEOs Testify Before Congress In Antitrust Hearing

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 30
Vol 56 Issue 30Opinion

Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai testified before Congress on Wednesday following a year of investigation by the House Antitrust Subcommittee into accusations that the companies’ practices harm consumers and stifle competition. What do you think?

“What’s the big deal? We still have four companies to choose from.”

Kate Murney • Unemployed

Advertisement

“So hypocritical when just one Congress monopolizes all the federal lawmaking.”

David Beacher • Envelope Embosser

“I wish someone cared enough about me to investigate my business practices for a year.”

Chad Morgalo • Fern Unfurler

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Facebook Announces Plan To Break Up U.S. Government Before It Becomes Too Powerful

Area Man Will Always Remember This As The Summer He Lived Life Normally And Everyone Was Mad At Him

‘We Are Upholding The Rule Of Law,’ Bill Barr Tells Congress While Federal Agents Drag Jerry Nadler Into Unmarked Van

Funeral Alright