PALO ALTO, CA—Warning of the potentially explicit applications of a tool that has become widely available to the public, tech experts reported feeling unsettled Tuesday by a felt-tip marker’s ability to draw two big breast-like circles with dots in the center of them. “This technology allows almost anyone to convincingly replicate female breasts,” said tech critic Moses Greer, arguing that a marker able to draw breasts in nearly any size or shape could distort perceptions of women’s bodies and create unrealistic expectations. “With a permanent or dry-erase marker, you don’t have to be a good coder to produce a fake image of a bosom, a butt, or an erect penis and share it with unsuspecting viewers. This versatile imaging tool could even be used to write the word ‘VAGINA’ in all caps.” At press time, Greer was reportedly shocked when the number 58008 was typed into a calculator and shown to him upside down.