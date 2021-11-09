Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Sesame Street of publishing “government propaganda” after the character Big Bird’s twitter account announced that the anthropomorphic bird had received his Covid-19 vaccination. What do you think?
“Sad to see two of my favorite puppets butting heads.”
Shayla Tenyu, Local Navigator
“This is why I carefully monitor who my toddler follows on Twitter.”
Murat Brickley, Power Player
“Exactly. Sesame Street should be teaching the benefits of restricting voting rights.”
Herschel Gailan, Libido Specialist