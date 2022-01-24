Nineteen-year-old aviator Zara Rutherford has become the youngest woman to fly around the world solo, completing the 32,300-mile, 41-country journey in 155 days, breaking two Guinness World Records in the process. What do you think?

“Hopefully this feat inspires more young women to push the boundaries of their parent’s wealth.” Robyn Kalra, Billboard Installer

“I spent my teen years desperate to get away from my parents too.” Jeremiah Hambly, Pot Stirrer