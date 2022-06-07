NANTY GLO, PA—Following a successful secondary school career that has seen her take home first-place trophies at county, state, and regional spelling bees, local champion speller Amelia Perez will go on to spell for the University of California, Los Angeles, officials at the college announced Tuesday. “We’re thrilled that Amelia has agreed to join us as a Bruin, and we can’t wait to see what this incredible young talent brings to our Division I spelling team,” said UCLA head spelling coach Karen Esposito, who posed with Perez as the 13-year-old signed a letter of intent with the university, one of several that intensely recruited the young speller, offering her full scholarships and taking her family out for lavish steak dinners. “She brings some incredible spelling skills to the table, with an extensive knowledge of root words and impressive tongue agility. When she came to our elite prospect camp last summer and knocked out words like “electroencephalograph” and “chiaroscurist,” we knew this kid could spell with the big dogs. We look forward to seeing how she handles the microphone at college bees.” According to reports, Perez has already leveraged her name, image, and likeness rights, signing a $1.4 million endorsement deal with Merriam-Webster dictionaries.