America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Teen Who Died From Coronavirus Probably Had Undiagnosed Old Age

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 27
Vol 56 Issue 27teenagerscoronavirusHealthcare
Illustration for article titled Teen Who Died From Coronavirus Probably Had Undiagnosed Old Age

PHOENIX—Noting that the medical problem was common in these sorts of cases, sources confirmed Thursday that 17-year-old Kevin Albright, a local teenager who died of coronavirus, probably had undiagnosed old age. “Sure, it’s obviously a tragedy anytime someone loses their life to the coronavirus, but in this case, it’s pretty clear that this kid’s death must be linked to a preexisting condition like being elderly,” reported 43-year-old Arizona resident Alex Suhart, stressing that there were plenty of high-risk teens going about their daily lives completely unaware that they were actually septuagenarians or octogenarians. “What’s really sad is that most of them, in all likelihood, don’t find out that they’re geriatric until they’re struggling to breathe in the emergency room. But you’ve got to discount cases like this. Honestly, if this teenager had underlying elderliness, then I bet he would have died from it without even catching coronavirus.” Suhart also told reporters that the exact same thing happened to him when he discovered he was a morbidly obese man with predispositions to heart disease despite only weighing 150 pounds.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Pandemic Accelerating Decline Of Paper Currency

City Terrorized But Unimpressed By Serial Killer Who Just Shoots Victims

Man Can’t Shake Feeling That Someone Other Than Government, Employer, Advertisers Watching Him

Cam Newton Scrambling To Get Up To Speed After Patriots Send Him Playbook Of Every NFL Team