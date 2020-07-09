Teen Who Died From Coronavirus Probably Had Undiagnosed Old Age

PHOENIX—Noting that the medical problem was common in these sorts of cases, sources confirmed Thursday that 17-year-old Kevin Albright, a local teenager who died of coronavirus, probably had undiagnosed old age. “Sure, it’s obviously a tragedy anytime someone loses their life to the coronavirus, but in this case, it’s pretty clear that this kid’s death must be linked to a preexisting condition like being elderly,” reported 43-year-old Arizona resident Alex Suhart, stressing that there were plenty of high-risk teens going about their daily lives completely unaware that they were actually septuagenarians or octogenarians. “What’s really sad is that most of them, in all likelihood, don’t find out that they’re geriatric until they’re struggling to breathe in the emergency room. But you’ve got to discount cases like this. Honestly, if this teenager had underlying elderliness, then I bet he would have died from it without even catching coronavirus.” Suhart also told reporters that the exact same thing happened to him when he discovered he was a morbidly obese man with predispositions to heart disease despite only weighing 150 pounds.



