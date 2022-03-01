RALEIGH, NC—Expressing concern about her partner’s romantic commitment, local teen Kenzie Riches reportedly wondered Tuesday if her boyfriend even loved her if he wasn’t even willing to exploit their relationship for TikTok. “I just think it’s a little weird how I’m always happy to sacrifice my time to perform an artificial version of our relationship in exchange for the social currency of likes from strangers and you don’t do the same for me,” said the 17-year-old to her boyfriend Chase Turner before taking a front-facing video of herself crying with the caption “I do so much for him.” “You say you love me, but you never take videos walking in on me saying, ‘B ae be like.’ I understand that doing a dance trend together might be a little much, but you won’t even livestream us cuddling. All my friend’s boyfriends are happy to post videos of them kissing every day for #coupletok, but it’s like you’re not even committed to going viral.” At press time, Kenzie was reportedly overjoyed to hear that her boyfriend had recorded and uploaded the whole fight.