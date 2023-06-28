Teenage Boys Explain Why They Love Andrew Tate

Teenage Boys Explain Why They Love Andrew Tate

Even after his arrest for sex-trafficking in Romania, many teenage boys are still proud to call Andrew Tate a role model. The Onion asked adolescent males why they look up to the influencer, and this is what they said.

Gage Miotka

“As someone facing prison time in Romania for sex-trafficking, I find Andrew Tate really relatable.”

Justin Higgins

“Because women belong in the home, cooking and cleaning until their men get home from track practice.”

Spencer Domingue

“I don’t agree with what he says about women, but he makes some good points about sluts and whores.”

Nick Melcher

“Tate is just saying what everyone else is writing in their manifestos.”

Jake Holcomb

“Unlike all these other unrealistic influencers, he has the kind of beard I can actually grow in high school.”

Trevor Stein

“He showed up on my For You page, and since I’ve already let TikTok dictate every other aspect of my personality, I decided to just go with it.”

Garret Macks

“Men have been second-class citizens for way too long in my made-up version of society.”

Matt Harned

“I hate him, but feel I have to follow him to keep up with hallway conversation.”

Ryan Kelch

“I have low self-esteem and am incredibly impressionable.”

Kyle Heiser

“It’s the sunglasses.”

Tyler Wilkinson

“It’s no longer rebellious enough to merely start doing drugs.”

Jalen Mitchell

“Not only does he have a Bugatti, but he was kind enough to donate it to the Romanian government.”

Omar Tariq

“He opened my eyes to societal discrimination against men, like when my mom won’t let me go out on a school night.”

Kiernan Curtis

“He’s just like me, someone whose brain isn’t fully developed yet.”

Will Steinberg

“I love how he’s a big success but still hasn’t forgotten how to resent women.”

Tanner Zelin

“Real alphas blindly follow other self-proclaimed alphas.”

Ethan Smeester

“Eh, I guess he’s just the easiest way to be radicalized these days.”

You’ve Made It This Far...

