Teens In India Discover Asteroid Near Mars

Space India and NASA have confirmed that two 14-year-olds working on a school project, Vaidehi Vekariya and Radhika Lakhani, have discovered an asteroid that will cross Earth’s orbit roughly one million years from now. What do you think?

“And what exactly were those kids doing poking around up there?” Shannon Beal • Coupon Clipper

“Okay, but I probably won’t even be alive in one million years.” Luke Pennachio • Butter Churner