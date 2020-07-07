After a judge lifted the restraining order prohibiting distribution of the book, Simon & Schuster announced they will bump up the release date of Mary Trump’s memoir about her uncle and the Trump family, citing extraordinary interest and high demand. What do you think?

“Good. If Tr ump has some kind of hidden dark side, we deserve to know about it.” Kerry Foley • Foosball Coach

“You have to expect a certain level of scrutiny when you decide to become an uncle.” Dennis Bonilla • Egg Candler

“I’m deeply uncomfortable with the idea that there are other Trumps out there we don’t know about.” Broderick Nelson • Suitcase Organizer