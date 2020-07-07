America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Tell-All Book By Donald Trump’s Niece To Be Released Early

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 27
Vol 56 Issue 27Opinion

After a judge lifted the restraining order prohibiting distribution of the book, Simon & Schuster announced they will bump up the release date of Mary Trump’s memoir about her uncle and the Trump family, citing extraordinary interest and high demand. What do you think?

“Good. If Trump has some kind of hidden dark side, we deserve to know about it.”

Kerry Foley • Foosball Coach

Advertisement

“You have to expect a certain level of scrutiny when you decide to become an uncle.”

Dennis BonillaEgg Candler

“I’m deeply uncomfortable with the idea that there are other Trumps out there we don’t know about.”

Broderick NelsonSuitcase Organizer

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Dumbass Dog Wearing Face Mask All Wrong

Prehistoric Monument Discovered Near Stonehenge

Your Horoscopes — Week Of July 7, 2020

Gay-Pride Parade Sets Mainstream Acceptance Of Gays Back 50 Years