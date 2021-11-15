Oh, please, you know exactly why your neighborhood is suddenly a “hot” place to live. Here are several signs you are gentrifying your neighborhood.
You Were The First To Buy A Tomato That Cost $7.25
The little gourmet market just wanted to see if anyone would take the bait, and you did, meaning they’ll feel reasonably safe keeping the price there from now on.
You Volunteer To Pay Higher Rent
While it seems like a nice gesture, paying your landlord more rent than requested may encourage them to raise rent for other tenants, too.
Repairs Spring Up Beneath Your Feet
Just stroll down the block and watch as long-neglected cracks and holes in the pavement magically fill themselves in as you, the neighborhood’s savior, walk past them.
Your Moving Company Offers To Bulldoze The Government Housing Surrounding Your New Luxury Condo
If your mover shows up with a complimentary wrecking ball? Probably a red flag.
When Longtime Residents Ask If You’re Gentrifying The Neighborhood, You Respond, “Yes.”
This is pretty much a dead giveaway.
You Love Your New Neighborhood’s Authenticity
Anyone who says this is also counting the days until the local bodega is replaced by a pet spa.
You Struck Oil
Like it or not, finding sweet crude under your property is going to drastically change the neighborhood.
Neighbors Upgrading Their Helipads
If the old, small helipads are suddenly getting spruced up, your quaint neighborhood of millionaires might be about to receive an influx of real money.
You Are Constantly Lobbying The Local Community Board To Open A Monocle Shop
In all fairness to you, it is pretty annoying to have to drive for 30 minutes every time you need a replacement monocle.
Your Plans to Bulldoze the Community Center Are Being Opposed by a Ragtag Group of Lovable Misfits
Those damned kids!
You Opened Your 10th Subway Franchise
You could have put it anywhere, but you chose to take over a third-generation family-owned Colombian restaurant?
Your Tax Dollars Are Being Used For Street Repairs
No use trying to get out of this one. We’ve caught you red-handed.
The Mayor Issues A Proclamation Declaring You The Duke Of Gentrification
It’s not a title you asked for, but it’s one you must hold.
The Local Public School Hosts The Moth Storytelling Slam
And worse, children are forced to listen to your rambling coming of age stories instead of learning reading and math.
Your Landlord Answers Your Calls
You know you’re a gentrifier when the landlord actually picks up the phone instead of just waiting for the millipedes to drive you out of your apartment.
You Kicked A Little Old Lady Out Of Her Apartment And Told The Landlord, “I’ll Pay Double.”
This one feels pretty cut-and-dry.
The Entire Town Gets Demolished For A Massive Development In The Shape Of Your Head
It may be flattering but it’s terrible for the community.
Your Face Has Replaced Martin Luther King On A Mural
Jesus, way to rub it in.
Your Parents Feel Comfortable Visiting
Fuck. Your rent is about to go way up.
