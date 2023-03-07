Tennessee Bans Drag Show Performances On Public Property

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Tennessee’s governor signed a new bill that bans “adult cabaret entertainment” on public property or in locations where it can be viewed by minors, threatening drag performers with a misdemeanor charge or a felony if it’s a repeat offense. What do you think?

“This won’t intimida te anyone tough enough to do drag in Tennessee to begin with.” Don Navarro, Bedding Critic

“I can rest easy in the knowledge this isn’t the first stage of an anti-LGBT slippery slope.” Gene Pavlo, Raft Inflator