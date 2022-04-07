Republicans in Tennessee have amended a bill that would establish an “alternative form of marriage,” primarily meant to create a class of common-law marriage that would be limited to heterosexual people, to include age limits after a week of backlash. What do you think?

“Those wedding rec eptions would have sucked anyway.” Yvonne Cox, Millennial Expert

Advertisement

“Well, there goes the one alternative that would have made me believe in the institution of marriage.” Hiru Tessmann, Blurb Writer