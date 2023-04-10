Tennessee House GOP Expels 2 Black Democrats In Retaliation Over Gun Control Protest

Tennessee Republicans expelled two Black freshman lawmakers for their participation in a gun control protest yet declined to remove a third Democratic lawmaker, who is white and who participated in the same demonstration on the state House floor last week. What do you think?

“I would expect a little mor e subtlety from the state that birthed the KKK.” Troy Rucker, Unemployed

“I can see how being a voice for your constituents could cause problems.” Drew Baughman, Dating Coach

