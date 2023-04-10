Tennessee House GOP Expels 2 Black Democrats In Retaliation Over Gun Control Protest

Tennessee Republicans expelled two Black freshman lawmakers for their participation in a gun control protest yet declined to remove a third Democratic lawmaker, who is white and who participated in the same demonstration on the state House floor last week. What do you think?
“I would expect a little more subtlety from the state that birthed the KKK.”
Troy Rucker, Unemployed
Watch
Taxidermist Returns Finished Bob Dole To Display In Capitol Rotunda
Share
“I can see how being a voice for your constituents could cause problems.”
Drew Baughman, Dating Coach
Advertisement
“It’s just like the media to bring race into an issue where it’s supposed to go unsaid.”
Natalie Hamilton, Ska Historian