American Voices

Tennessee House GOP Expels 2 Black Democrats In Retaliation Over Gun Control Protest

Tennessee Republicans expelled two Black freshman lawmakers for their participation in a gun control protest yet declined to remove a third Democratic lawmaker, who is white and who participated in the same demonstration on the state House floor last week. What do you think?

“I would expect a little more subtlety from the state that birthed the KKK.”

Troy Rucker, Unemployed 

April 4, 2023
“I can see how being a voice for your constituents could cause problems.”

Drew Baughman, Dating Coach

“It’s just like the media to bring race into an issue where it’s supposed to go unsaid.”

Natalie Hamilton, Ska Historian