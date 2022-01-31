A Tennessee School Board has voted unanimously to ban Maus, a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust, prompting blowback from critics who say it’s essential to teach children about the genocide. What do you think?

“Decisions like this make it ea sier for people to deny that Tennessee ever happened.” Lori McDonnough, Body Critic

Advertisement

“Parents know what’s best for their child’s perception of Jews.” Duncan Staley, Rally Organizer