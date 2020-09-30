America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Tennessee Titans Face Coronavirus Outbreak

Vol 56 Issue 39

The Tennessee Titans have suspended all in-person activities after three players and five team personnel members tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday, though no decision has been made yet on whether the team will play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday as scheduled. What do you think?

“Ugh, first it kills my grandparents, and now this.”

Brady FerlisiUnemployed

“If they don’t think they can beat Pittsburgh, they should just say so.”

Ryan SolikNeedle Collector

“So? Stitch that shit up and get back out there.”

Livia Haase • Pottery Critic

