Tennessee Titans Face Coronavirus Outbreak

The Tennessee Titans have suspended all in-person activities after three players and five team personnel members tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday, though no decision has been made yet on whether the team will play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday as scheduled. What do you think?

“Ugh, first it ki lls my grandparents, and now this.” Brady Ferlisi • Unemployed

Advertisement

“If they don’t think they can beat Pittsburgh, they should just say so.” Ryan Solik • Needle Collector