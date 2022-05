A Tennessee law going into effect July 1 will make camping on local public property a felony, threatening the homeless people who camp in parks with a punishment of up to six years in prison and the loss of voting rights. What do you think?

“That’ll teach ’em to have no options.” Rose Schulman, Safety Analyst

“What could be scarier than the threat of shelter?” Juan Holbrook, Unemployed

“Serves them right for wanting to exist in public.” Julian Kubo, Pinwheel Spinner