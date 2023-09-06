Tennessee Woman Sets Record For World’s Longest Female Mullet

A 58-year-old woman from Knoxville, TN officially set the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest mullet on a woman, with her hair measuring 5 feet and 8 inches in length. What do you think?

“I didn’t think it was possib le, but that might be too much party.” Duston James, Freelance Motivator

“Great, yet another reminder I’ve absolutely wasted my life.” Moira Clarke, Pet Therapist

Advertisement