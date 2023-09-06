Tennessee Woman Sets Record For World’s Longest Female Mullet

A 58-year-old woman from Knoxville, TN officially set the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest mullet on a woman, with her hair measuring 5 feet and 8 inches in length. What do you think?
“I didn’t think it was possible, but that might be too much party.”
Duston James, Freelance Motivator
Watch
The Onion Cuts Up All Our Boyfriend’s Jeans
Share
“Great, yet another reminder I’ve absolutely wasted my life.”
Moira Clarke, Pet Therapist
Advertisement
“This might be the thing that finally regains the world’s respect for America.”
Connor Bailey, Putty Tester